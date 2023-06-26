Five booked for attacking cop

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked five persons on the charge of attacking a policeman. Investigating Officer (IO) Nachtar Singh said senior constable Davinder Singh posted at the Phillaur police station complained that he came to Burj Hassan village where the accused, Surinder Singh and his four unidentified accomplices, helped a wanted accused to flee and tried to kill him by running him over with a tractor. The IO said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public duty), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506(criminal intimidation) and 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC

Jewellery stolen from house

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Jagjit Singh a resident of Mannakpur village complained to the police that thieves barged into his house on June 23 night and stole Rs 60,000, some dollars and gold jewellery. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said that a case under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused.