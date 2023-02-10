Five booked for sexual assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 9

The Bilga police have booked five Ferozepur district residents on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty and stealing her tractors.

Investigating officer (IO) Satpal said the accused have been identified as Jai Gopal Sachdeva, Tarun Kumar, Sukhdev Singh and his son Balraj Singh, all residents of Bhai Ki Talwandi village and Harpal Singh of Kahan Singh Wala village.

Gurminder Kaur, the wife of Jagroop Singh — a resident of Talwan village — has filed a complaint in the court of the judicial magistrate (Phillaur) Sukhman Deep Singh stating that the accused had barged into her house and assaulted her. She has also accused them of stealing three tractors from her house.

The IO said the court had ordered the police to register a case. A case has been registered under Sections 354, 452, 379, 380, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.