Five booked for snatching cash, i-Phone

Phagwara, June 2
The Bilga police have booked five persons on the charge of snatching cash, a gold chain, and an iPhone. Investigating Officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the accused have been identified as Harjot Singh, Manraj Singh and Rohit, all residents of Taiwan village and Jagga, a resident of Gadra village, and Prabh, a resident of Hardo Sangha village.
Rohit, a resident of Talwan village complained to the police that the accused waylaid him on May 15 near Bhainni village, assaulted him and snatched his purse containing Rs 2,000, a gold chain and an iPhone. A case under Section 379-B, 323, 325, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.
