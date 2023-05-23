Five booked for theft

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, May 22

The local police have booked five persons on the charges of snatching, trespasssing, theft, and criminal intimidation. Investigating officer (IO) Ranjit Singh said the suspects have been identified as Shub Karan Singh, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura, and his four associates.

Sunil Dhir, a resident of Mohalla Dhiran filed a complaint with the police that he owned a residential plot in Mohalla Sundar Nagar from where construction material was stolen on May 16. The IO said a case had been registered against the suspects.