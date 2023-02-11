Five booked for theft in shahkot

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked five persons on the charge of stealing money and goods from a shop. The police said the suspect had been identified as Resham Singh, Simarjit Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, residents of Punia village, and Darshan Singh and Avtar Singh, both residents of Rehrwan village. Balwant Singh, a resident of Punia village, complained to the police that the suspect barged into his shop on the night of February 4 and stole Rs 5,000 and other valuable material. A case under Sections 457, 380, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered. OC

4 booked for murder bid

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked four persons on the charge of attempt to murder and rioting. The investigating officer (IO), Bhajan Singh, said the suspects had been identified as Mangat Ram, his brother Sukhpreet Singh, Sunil, all residents of Khurshaidpur village, and Machhi, a resident of Mohalla Kaler Nagar in Nakodar. Gurmit Singh, a resident of Hussainpur village, complained to the police that the suspect attacked him with sharp-edged weapons with an intention to kill and seriously injured him on February 8 at Nakodar Civil Hospital. The IO said a case under Sections 307, 323, 324, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. Raids are being conducted to nab the suspects. OC

1 arrested for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a local resident on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The police said nine bottles of hooch were recovered from the possession of Kamaljit Singh, alias Sura, a resident of Mohalla Talab Wala in Mehatpur. A case under the Excise Act has been registered in this regard. OC

Stolen goods recovered, 2 held

Phagwara: The Phagwara sadar police have arrested two persons and recovered stolen goods from their possession. A case under Sections 379, 411and 34 of the IPC has been registered against them. The police recovered a motorbike and two fans from the duo.