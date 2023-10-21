Five booked on charge of assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked five persons on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating Officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the suspects had been identified as Sharan Preet Singh, alias Sunni, of Badayal village, Rama of Bath village and their three unidentified accomplices. Balwinder Kaur of Pati Bhalayee, Bilga village, complained to the police that the suspects ransacked her house and threatened her with dire consequences. A case was registered against the suspects. OC

Driver booked for negligence

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked an unidentified vehicle driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Buta Singh of Harike Pattann, Taran Tarn, complained to the police that the suspect was driving his vehicle negligently and fast. He said the vehicle hit his son Gurpreet Singh's motorcycle (bearing registration No. PB-38-D-8298) on October 19 at Kara Ram Singh village adda and he died on the spot. Investigating Officer (IO) Govinder Singh said a case had been registered against an unidentified vehicle driver.

