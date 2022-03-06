Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 5

Taking a new initiative dedicated to International Women’s Day, the Nawanshahr police on Saturday organised a special camp and reunited five couples, caught in matrimonial dispute.

Such camps will be organised for speedy redressal of disputes which help in delivery of timely justice to both parties, thereby helping them to save precious time. — SSP Kanwardeep Kaur

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur personally counselled the couples, following which five of the couples hatched their differences and decided to live together again happily.

The camps were organised in all sub-divisions of the district and 70 women-related complaints or cases were taken up. As many as 57 complainants and opposite parties took part in the camp out of which 46 cases were settled through counselling and mutual understanding at the camp.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said special efforts were made to sort out the differences and patch up in the most of cases. She said in the cases of five couples, FIRs were registered against three cases and all of them were decided to bury the issues. She said such camps would be organised for speedy redressal of disputes which help in delivery of timely justice to both the parties, thereby would help to save precious time.

Kaur said more efforts are being made to take the pendency of complaints of women to zero and dispose of immediately. She exhorted women to directly approach her in case any kind of problem and assured that the police would ensure prompt justice to them.

She said SP (H) Manvinderbir Singh, SP Iqbal Singh, ASP (under-trainee) Jasroop Kaur Bath and DSPs of three sub-divisions were present during the camps.