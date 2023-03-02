Five-day ‘Virsa Hoshiarpur Da’ fair from March 3

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 1

A five-day art and culture fair called ‘Virsa Hoshiarpur Da’ will be held at the Lajwanti Multipurpose Outdoor Stadium from March 3 to 7 in collaboration with the Tourism Department, Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said in the fair, the art and culture of the district would be encouraged. She said

this while addressing a press conference at the District Administrative Complex today.

The DC said a glimpse of the heritage of Hoshiarpur would be presented in the fair, in which various stalls of artisans would be set up to encourage handicrafts related to the district.

The products made by self-help groups would also be given a place in the fair, the DC added. The carnival would be held daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

DC Mittal said famous singer Satinder Sartaaj would entertain the audience with his singing on March 5 at the fair.