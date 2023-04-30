Five-day workshop on digital business development ends

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 29

The school of computational science of GNA University organised a five-day workshop on international digital business development, in collaboration with BizDev Worldwide. The resource person was Rahul Raj who facilitated a session regarding the latest trends in digital marketing, social media, and marketing campaigns.

As many as 52 students attended the workshop, which was organised with the obejective of going beyond the basics of digital marketing in the growing world.

The participants gained an understanding of different models and strategies of marketing. From starting a business to creating a brand, the workshop covered all the essential aspects of branding and promoting products and services.

The workshop concluded with an appreciation of the efforts put in by students. Gurdeep Singh Sihra, pro-chancellor of the university, congratulated the students for successfully completing the workshop. He said, “The school of computational science should further motivate its students to do build startups, take projects as freelancers and establish their career.” Dean Vikrant Sharma and Hitesh Marwaha, head of the department thanked the management for providing an open platform to the students.