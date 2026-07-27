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Home / Jalandhar / Five drug peddlers, 1 liquor smuggler arrested in separate cases in SBS Nagar

Five drug peddlers, 1 liquor smuggler arrested in separate cases in SBS Nagar

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Our Correspondent
SBS Nagar, Updated At : 02:57 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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In a series of anti-narcotics and excise enforcement operations conducted across Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, the police registered five separate cases on July 25, leading to the arrest of five persons and the recovery of heroin, psychotropic tablets and illicit liquor from their possession.

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According to police officials, the operations were carried out by teams of Nawanshahr Sadar Police Station, Rahon Police Station, Banga City Police Station, and Behram Police Station as part of the district’s ongoing drive against drug trafficking and illegal liquor smuggling.

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In the first case, FIR No. 115 was registered at Sadar Nawanshahr Police Station under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. During a patrol near Sajawalpur village, the police intercepted a suspicious pedestrian who allegedly attempted to dispose of a packet after noticing the police party. The accused was identified as Arshdeep, son of Ram Lal, a resident of Ratnana village, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. Upon search, the packet was found to contain 10 grams of heroin.

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In another operation, Rahon Police Station registered FIR No. 122 under Section 21 of the NDPS Act against Akash (31), son of Malkiat Ram, a resident of Dariyapur village. Police alleged that while patrolling near Nilowal bridge, the accused tried to throw away a packet on seeing the police. The packet was seized and found to contain 10 grams of heroin. The City Banga Police registered an FIR under Section 21 of the NDPS Act after recovering 6 grams of heroin from Balwant Singh (59), a resident of Dusanjh Khurd village.

Another case was registered at City Banga Police Station under Sections 21 and 22 of the NDPS Act against Balwinder Singh alias Binda (around 40 years old), son of Harbans Singh, a resident of Bharon Majara village. Police recovered 6 grams of heroin along with 20 alprazolam 0.5 mg tablets from his possession. Officials stated that the batch number, manufacturing date and expiry details on the tablet strips had allegedly been erased with a black marker.

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Behram Police Station registered an FIR under the Punjab Excise Act against Harjot Singh (35), a resident of Pharala village. A search of the vehicle allegedly led to the recovery of five cartons of Punjab Club King Whisky, containing 60 bottles in total.

Officials said all the accused have been taken into custody and further investigations are underway to ascertain the source of the seized items, identify any wider supply network.

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