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Home / Jalandhar / Five drug peddlers arrested with 200 intoxicating tablets

Five drug peddlers arrested with 200 intoxicating tablets

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act

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Ashok Kaura
Phillaur, Updated At : 03:26 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Intensifying its ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, the Jalandhar rural police arrested five alleged drug peddlers in separate operations conducted across different parts of the district and recovered a total of 200 intoxicating tablets from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

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In the first case, SHO Baljinder Singh of Mehatpur police station apprehended Major Singh of Boote Diyan Chhanna village,during routine patrolling. A search led to the recovery of 33 intoxicating tablets from his possession. In the second case, ASI Jeevan Kumar, in-charge of the Dusanj Kalan police post, arrested Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, of Dhuleeta village, during routine patrolling. The police recovered 75 intoxicating tablets from his possession. In the third incident, SHO Harminder Singh of Nakodar Sadar police station was on patrol duty near the Shankar road bridge when he and his team noticed a suspicious youth standing near the canal. The individual was identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, of Gura village. During search, the police recovered 21 intoxicating tablets from his possession.

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In the fourth case, ASI Paramjit Singh arrested Varinder Singh, alias Sonu, of Patti Daffar Ki village after recovering 26 intoxicating tablets from him. In the fifth incident, Inspector Aman Saini of the Shahkot police station arrested Lovepreet, alias Preet, of Patti Akalpur village in Malsian, after recovering 45 intoxicating tablets from him.

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