Five injured in road mishap in Jalandhar

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: Five persons of a family were injured while three passengers had a miraculous escape when two autos they were travelling in rammed into each other on Ladowali Road on Saturday night. Those who received injuries were residents of New Sant Nagar here. They took the auto-rickshaw from their residence to the railway station as they had to catch the train for Jammu. When they reached near Ladowali Road, a speeding auto came from the wrong side and hit the vehicle from the front. The auto driver was allegedly in an inebriated state and fled after the accident. The injured members were rushed to the civil hospital. The police on the statements of those injured registered a case and impounded both the vehicles. TNS

Farm fire burns cattle shed

Mahilpur: Four cows sustained injuries and two dogs were burnt alive after a fire broke out in a cattle shed in Tuto Mazara village on Sunday. Thirty quintals of straw was reduced to ashes in the fire. Jaswinder Singh Jassi, owner of the cattle shed, told that someone had set fire to wheat straw in the fields adjacent to his enclosure and suddenly the fire reached his cattle shed. The fire was so fierce that before anything could be done, four of his cows, including three milch cows, were scorched and two dogs were burnt to death. He said he had recently bought around 30 quintals of straw which was burnt to ashes. Mahilpur police have registered a case against unidentified people. OC

Rs 67L development works launched

Hoshiarpur: Initiating development works in Ward Nos. 6, 10 and 11 of the city at a cost of Rs 67.98 lakh, Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Saturday said the AAP government had completed 50 days and the people of the state were happy with the decisions taken by the CM. He said 26,454 posts lying vacant in different government departments would be filled without indulging in any corrupt practices and without any bias. The minister started new tubewells in Ward No. 6 to be installed at a cost of Rs 20.09 lakh, development work of Dashmesh Park costing Rs 12.95 lakh in Mohalla Vasant Vihar of Ward No.11, construction of streets in New Civil Line at a cost of Rs 18.45 lakh and in Ward No.10 and construction work on different streets at a cost of Rs 16.49 lakh. oc

Depot holders slam ration plan

Hoshiarpur: A delegation of the Ration Depot Holder Union, Hoshiarpur, submitted a memorandum to former minister Tikshan Sood claiming that it was impossible to implement the Aam Aadmi Party’s scheme to give 5-kg flour every month to beneficiaries. They said due to this scheme, about 20,000 families will be deprived of their livelihood. The Atta-Dal scheme was running very well, under which wheat was supplied once in six months, they said. They demanded that the distribution of wheat through the depot holders under the schemes of the Central Government should continued.