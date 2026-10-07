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Home / Jalandhar / Five members of Lucky Patial gang arrested three pistols, 13 cartridges seized

Five members of Lucky Patial gang arrested three pistols, 13 cartridges seized

Two targets allegedly planned in Jalandhar and Chandigarh

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Our Correspondent
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 08:13 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The Nawanshahr police have arrested five members of the gang of US-based gangster Gaurav, alias Lucky Patial, and recovered three pistols, including a foreign-made weapon.

SSP Tushar Gupta said a police team was constituted under the supervision of SP Sarabjit Singh Wahia, SP, Investigation, Harinder Singh Mann and DSP Jatinder Chauhan to take action against persons involved in criminal activities. The CIA staff of Nawanshahr and Banga police arrested Karn Ram, alias Alla, of Sal Khurd, Satnam Singh, alias Sabi, of Nadalon, presently residing at Rampur, Tarlochan Singh, alias Teji of Ladia, Karn Kumar of Farala and Gurdeep Singh of Garhpadhana.

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According to the police, the arrested suspects were found in possession of three pistols, 13 cartridges and a motorcycle without a registration number, which was allegedly stolen. The police said one of the pistols was foreign-made.

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SSP Gupta said Gaurav Patial, who is reportedly based in the US, was allegedly preparing to assign two targets to the arrested suspects in Jalandhar and Chandigarh. The police said the weapons recovered from the suspects had allegedly been supplied from Tarn Taran.

The police claimed that Gurdeep Singh and Karn Ram had a role in a firing incident reported in Banga a few days ago. Karn Kumar allegedly supplied weapons to them.

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According to the police, Karn Ram, a key shooter, already has five cases registered against him under various charges, including the Arms Act, robbery and the NDPS Act. Karn Kumar is also facing two cases.

The police further alleged that Karn Kumar had provided assistance to shooters involved in the Makhan Kang murder case.

SSP Gupta said Baljit Singh, who is reportedly residing in England, has also been named in the case. The police said the alleged role of Baljit Singh in criminal activities is also being investigated.

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