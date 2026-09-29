Five-month wait for VB-G RAM G wages leaves workers in the lurch

Workers engaged under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) from Rampur, Bilro, Salempur and Satnaur villages here have alleged that their wages for work carried out under the rural employment scheme have remained unpaid for the past five months.

The workers, who were engaged in clearing vegetation and planting saplings in the Rampur-Bilro forest area, said they had completed the assigned work but were yet to receive their wages. Raj Kumar, Balbir Singh, Kulwinder Kaur, Mahinder Kaur, Jaswinder Kaur, Sucha Singh, Sukhwinder Kaur and Ram Pyari are among those who raised the issue.

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The workers said a large number of those awaiting payment were women from economically weaker families. For several households, wages earned under VB-G RAM G were an important source of income, and the delay had made it difficult to meet routine household expenses. They alleged that repeated visits to the Forest Department and the BDPO office had failed to resolve the issue, with officials allegedly referring them from one office to another.

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The workers urged the administration to release their pending wages at the earliest.

BDPO Manjinder Kaur said the bills had been uploaded on the relevant portal and that all action required at her office had been completed.

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The payment, she said, was pending at the government level. She added that the matter would be taken up with the ADC if the wages were not credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts soon.