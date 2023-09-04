Five nabbed for theft at house

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 3

The Nakodar city police have arrested five persons on the charge of stealing cash jewellery and other items from a house.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satpal Sidhu said the suspects had been identified as Labh Singh Laichi of Jalandhar, Jatinder Singh, alias Viki, of Lohian Khas, Hajara Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Manjit Singh, alias Ladda, residents of Jalandhar.

In her complaint to the police, Dajit Kaur, a resident of Pandori Khas village, said the suspects, who were in Nihang’s attire and carrying sharp weapons, barged into her house late in the evening of August 1. They stole Rs 13,000 in cash, gold earrings, four bags of wheat and a goat from her house.

The SHO said a case under Sections 454 (lurking house trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. The police recovered Rs 10,000, sharp weapons and a four-wheeler, bearing registration MH-04-AW-9543, used in the crime from their possession.

The suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them to one-day police custody.

