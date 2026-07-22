Five sentenced to 12 years in acid attack case

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Nawanshahr, July 22

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In a significant judgement, the court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Nawanshahr, Aprajita Joshi has convicted and sentenced five accused to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment each for their involvement in a 2019 acid attack case.

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The convicts Makhan Ram, Pakhar Ram, Baljinder Kaur, Kirandeep Kaur and Gurbaksh Kaur were found guilty under Sections 326-A and 323 read with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with FIR lodged on March 1, 2019, registered at Rahon Police Station.

According to the prosecution, the complainant woman was taken to the dera of accused Makhan Ram after she fell ill. The accused allegedly claimed that she was under the influence of evil spirits. On the pretext of treating her, they poured acid on her face and assaulted her with heated forceps, causing severe injuries.

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During the trial, the defence counsel raised issues, including delay in registration of the FIR, the complainant’s mental health condition and lack of motive. However, the court rejected these arguments, holding that the testimony of the injured victim was reliable, consistent and sufficient to establish the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

The court sentenced each convict to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on each. The fine, amounting to a total of ₹1 lakh, has been directed to be paid as compensation to the victim. The court also noted that the complainant had already received interim compensation of ₹3 lakh during the trial and referred the matter to the District Legal Services Authority, Nawanshahr, for consideration of additional compensation under the NALSA compensation scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault and other crimes, in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

In its observations, the court emphasised that the compensation in acid attack cases should take into account not only the physical injuries suffered by the victim, but also the lifelong impact on her dignity, quality of life and psychological well-being. The judgment described acid attacks as heinous crimes that inflict lasting trauma on victims while creating fear and insecurity in society, underlining the judiciary’s responsibility to ensure justice and adequate rehabilitation for survivors.