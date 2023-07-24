Five suspects sent to one-day police remand, 1 still at large

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, July 23

Five persons, who were arrested for kidnapping and ransacking the house of a couple here, were today produced before a Judicial Magistrate, who sent them to police remand till July 24.

Giving details, Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurpreet Singh told mediapersons here today that one of the suspects, identified as Gurdev Singh, was still at large.

Those arrested have been identified as Tanveer Kumar, Gagandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar, Daljit Singh and Shamsher Singh, all residents of Gurdasspur district.

DSP Jaspreet Singh said after receiving a complaint from one Vivek Kumar, the police swung into action and succeeded in arresting Shamsher Singh, who told the police that the kidnapped couple, Sonu and Jyoti, were kept hostage in a house in Sun City Enclave, Batala.

A police party, led by SHO City Amandeep Nahar, was sent to Batala who successfully rescued the couple and arrested four suspects - Tanveer, Gagandeep, Lalit Kumar and Daljit Singh - while Gurdev Singh managed to escape.

SHO Nahar said the suspects alleged that the couple was not returning their money (Rs 25 lakh). However, the couple denied the charges.

SP Gurpreet Singh said the couple, who was in a live-in relationship, was residing in Param Nagar for the past few months and hired five bouncers for their security.

On the day of the incident, the couple sent the bouncers to the market to purchase some household items. They instructed the bouncers not to return home till they call them. In the meantime, the suspects entered their house. However when the bouncers returned, they found the house ransacked, blood stains on the stairs and the couple missing.

The SHO said the police had impounded a car bearing registration number PB6AJ1307 used in the crime and recovered weapons used in the crime. SP Gurpreet Singh said the police were thoroughly investigating the case. A case under Section 365 of the IPC has been registered.

Car, weapon used in crime seized

