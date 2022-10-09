Five test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, October 8
Five new Covid cases were reported in Jalandhar today. With this, the Covid cases in the district jumped to 81,078.
As many as 79,086 people have recovered from Covid in the district. The number of active cases has dropped to just nine. Kapurthala district reported no new case today.
