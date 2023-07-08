Five unauthorised colonies razed

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 7

On the instructions of the Punjab Government to take strict action against unauthorised colonies, the regulatory staff of the District Town Planner, Hoshiarpur, led by Rahul Chaba, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Hoshiarpur, demolished five unauthorised colonies outside the limits of the Municipal Corporation, Hoshiarpur.

Hoshiarpur District Town Planner Naval Kishore Sharma said the five unauthorised colonies include two in Chauhal village, one in Satiana village, one in Machhariwal village and one in Bure Jatta village.

Apart from this, an under-construction unauthorised colony in Chauhal village was also demolished. Naval Kishore said action against unauthorised colonies would continue in future also.

He cautioned people not to buy plots in unauthorised colonies so that they do not lose their property and face hardships.