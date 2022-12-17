Five-year-old boy killed after being hit by bike in Hoshiarpur village

Hoshiarpur, December 16
A five-year-old boy died after being hit by a motorcycle. Lakhwinder Lal, a resident of Sahota village, lodged a complaint with the police that his five-year-old son was standing near a gurdwara when a bike rider hit him.
He was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, in a critical condition. He was referred to Jalandhar, where he died during treatment. The Dasuya police station has booked the accused, Kuljinder Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...