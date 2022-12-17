Five-year-old boy killed after being hit by bike in Hoshiarpur village

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 16

A five-year-old boy died after being hit by a motorcycle. Lakhwinder Lal, a resident of Sahota village, lodged a complaint with the police that his five-year-old son was standing near a gurdwara when a bike rider hit him.

He was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, in a critical condition. He was referred to Jalandhar, where he died during treatment. The Dasuya police station has booked the accused, Kuljinder Singh.