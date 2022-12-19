Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 18

Jalandhar residents had voted Congress to power in the Municipal Corporation elections held in December 2017. Five years on, there is still no end to the issues facing the city residents. The poor upkeep of roads, to the non-completion of several smart city projects, no tenders for development works, sewerage problems and water accumulation problems and so on.

It may be noted that it is the first time that the mayor of the city — Jagdish Raja — has faced opposition from his own party councillors. The last five years have seen Congress councillors stage protests against the mayor.

With next elections round the corner, residents still have no respite from the issues facing them.

The Kala Sanghian drain remains one of the key issues in the city, which has not been resolved even after several years. Ward No. 78 Councillor Jagdish Samrai said, “These past five years have been full of struggles.”

Notably, during one of the initial General House meetings was met with a boycott from officials of various branches because the Mayor and councillors had questioned them over progress in some issues.

Besides, the councillors and the Mayor have complained that the MC officials do not listen to them.