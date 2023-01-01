Fix ash problem or face stir: Residents

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 31

Residents, owing allegiance to various social, political and religious organisations, gathered at Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Banga Road, today to discuss the issue of ash emanating from a power plant situated on the premises of local Cooperative Sugar Mill.

They constituted a Lok Sangharsh Manch and threatend to launch a stir over the issue. The 51-member committee, in the meeting, issued an ultimatum to the district administration to solve the problem once and for all by January 7, failing which, a massive agitation would be started from January 9, warned Jasbir Deep, the convenor of the Lok Sangharsh Manch.

In the meeting, representatives of various social, political and religious organisations and citizens had expressed strong resentment over the dilly-dallying tactics of the district administration, which had failed to take any concrete steps to address the long pending grievance that has taken a toll on the residents’ health.

“The officials of the power plant have been making false promises for the past many years, but the administration has not taken any action against the power plant officials, leaving the general public to bear the brunt of hazards caused because of the ash emanating from the plant,” rued one of the group members. This was echoed by AIFTU state president Kulwinder Warraich and Lalit Mohan Ballu, Halqa Incharge, Nawanshahr constituency.

Taking cognizance of the brewing resentment among the masses, the district administration has fixed January 5 as the deadline for resolving the issue.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rajiv Verma on Friday warned the officials of the power plant of strict legal action. The power plant management has stated that it undertake a comprehensive repair of its ESP unit to remove the technical faults.