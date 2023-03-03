Fix retirement age at 60 years: Assn

Jalandhar, March 2
An executive meeting of the Principals’ Association of Non Government Affiliated Colleges of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, was held at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women on Wednesday.
The association stressed that the state government should address the retirement age of employees working in aided colleges and restore the 95 per cent grant-in-aid scheme and fix the retirement age at 60 years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 at Samalkha, 6 in Faridabad
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud