Fix retirement age at 60 years: Assn

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 2

An executive meeting of the Principals’ Association of Non Government Affiliated Colleges of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, was held at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women on Wednesday.

The association stressed that the state government should address the retirement age of employees working in aided colleges and restore the 95 per cent grant-in-aid scheme and fix the retirement age at 60 years.