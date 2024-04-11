Fleeing burglars abandon stolen cell phones, Rs 3 lakh

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, April 10

Unidentified thieves broke into a shop, stuffed Rs 3 lakh and mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees in two bags and were fleeing when they had to abandon the same to run away after being noticed by some people here on Wednesday morning. The police have begun an investigation into the incident.

The incident took place in a mobile store at the Nangal-Chandigarh chowk. Shop owner Dalwinder Singh, a resident of Garhshankar, said someone phoned him to inform that his outlet had been burgled. He reached the premises and found Rs 3 lakh and mobile phones missing.

Carrying the bags containing the cash and the mobile phones, the thieves were fleeing through the rooftops of a few houses nearby when some people woke up and noticed their movement. The people raised the alarm, leaving the thieves scared who abandon the bags and ran away.

The owner has lodged a police complaint. ASI Mahinder Pal is investigating the case.

SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra said the incident was being investigated and the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby was being checked. More clues were found and the thieves would be caught soon, the police stated.

Noticed by people

Thieves took away Rs 3 lakh and mobiles from a store in Garhshankar. While fleeing, they were noticed by area residents so they abandoned their bags and ran away.