Fleeing burglars abandon stolen cell phones, Rs 3 lakh

Garhshankar, April 10
Unidentified thieves broke into a shop, stuffed Rs 3 lakh and mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees in two bags and were fleeing when they had to abandon the same to run away after being noticed by some people here on Wednesday morning. The police have begun an investigation into the incident.
The incident took place in a mobile store at the Nangal-Chandigarh chowk. Shop owner Dalwinder Singh, a resident of Garhshankar, said someone phoned him to inform that his outlet had been burgled. He reached the premises and found Rs 3 lakh and mobile phones missing.
Carrying the bags containing the cash and the mobile phones, the thieves were fleeing through the rooftops of a few houses nearby when some people woke up and noticed their movement. The people raised the alarm, leaving the thieves scared who abandon the bags and ran away.
The owner has lodged a police complaint. ASI Mahinder Pal is investigating the case.
SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra said the incident was being investigated and the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby was being checked. More clues were found and the thieves would be caught soon, the police stated.
Noticed by people
Thieves took away Rs 3 lakh and mobiles from a store in Garhshankar. While fleeing, they were noticed by area residents so they abandoned their bags and ran away.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh; driver was 'drunk'
The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr
On Nijjar killing, Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel, ‘We have stood up for Canadians’
Trudeau accused the previous Conservative government in the ...
17 pilgrims killed, 38 injured as bus falls into ravine in Pakistan’s Balochistan province
The pilgrims were going to pay homage at remote Muslim Sufi ...
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months
The SKM had claimed that the government temporarily blocked ...