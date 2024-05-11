Flip-flop by police in Gadaipur murder case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 10

Two days ago, the city police claimed to have solved the Gadaipur murder case by arresting two suspects. The body of the deceased was identified as that of Vinod Kumar. It was recovered from a bed box. Today, in a major twist, it was found that the police gave out wrong information, as the body was that of a resident of Barnala and not of Vinod Kumar.

SHO Division 8 said investigation was on in this regard.

Ironically, teams from Division 8 police station claimed to have reached the spot with fingerprint experts and dog squads when the murder took place some days ago. During the press conference, it was said that during a search of the said house, the body of the deceased, identified as that of Vinod Kumar, was recovered from a bed box. The police had also registered an FIR under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC against unknown persons.

Sandeep Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, had said that after finding some evidence on the spot, the police started an investigation into the case, based on which they traced the culprits involved in the crime. He said that the police have arrested the key accused in the case, identified as Himachali Devi, a native of Kapahi, district Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, now residing at Gadaipur, Jalandhar.

