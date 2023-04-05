FICCI FLO launches 'Doctor on Wheels'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

FICCI FLO Amritsar chapter today commenced its sixth year with Himani Arora taking over as the chairperson for 2023-24.

Initiating the calendar for its social responsibility initiatives, city FLO chapter today launched its ‘Doctor on Wheels’ campaign, in presence of actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood and country’s first female formula racing champion Humaira Mushtaq.

Sonu also announced that he will collaborate with FICCI FLO Amritsar chapter for a series of humanitarian initiatives in near future.

The Doctor on Wheels is a fully-equipped mobile van permanently dedicated to medical purpose. It has an inbuilt pharmacy and laboratory. “The van will be stationed in rotation at villages, outside gurudwaras, slum areas and other places where the need arises. A specialist/able doctor will always be on board along with assistant,” said Himani.