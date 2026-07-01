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Home / Jalandhar / Flood control measures reviewed in Kapurthala

Flood control measures reviewed in Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:37 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Residents struggle to navigate through an inundated area at a flood-hit village in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala. file photo
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The Kapurthala district administration has reviewed its preparedness to effectively tackle any flood-like situation during the monsoon, with a strong focus on coordination between the civil administration, Army and other departments concerned.

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Chairing a meeting of officials from various departments, Assistant Commissioner Ravinder Singh Arora directed all departments to complete necessary flood preparedness measures well in advance. He said adequate arrangements should be made for life jackets, sandbags, boats and experienced boatmen to ensure prompt rescue and relief operations, if required.

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Arora also instructed officials to carry out detailed mapping of flood-prone areas, identify vulnerable locations and appoint nodal officers at the subdivisional level to facilitate quick and coordinated emergency response.

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Officials from the Drainage Department informed the meeting that EC bags and jumbo bags had already been stocked in vulnerable areas of Bholath and Sultanpur Lodhi to strengthen flood protection measures.

The Health Department stated that 27 medical teams and 30 hospital beds had been kept ready to deal with any emergency. Sufficient stocks of medicines and vaccines required for treating monsoon-related illnesses, snake bites, rabies and other medical emergencies were also available, they said.

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The Assistant Commissioner directed the Animal Husbandry Department to constitute veterinary teams and ensure timely vaccination of livestock to minimise losses during any flood situation.

He further said that the Army, Punjab Police and other security agencies had also been asked to remain prepared so that rescue teams could be deployed immediately to any affected area whenever required.

Arora added that a district-level flood control room would be made operational to provide timely assistance to the public. He warned that strict action would be taken against any official or employee found with a switched-off mobile phone during an emergency, as uninterrupted communication is crucial for effective disaster management.

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