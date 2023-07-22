Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 21

Even as fears regarding the floods have barely subsided, water has again started accumulating in villages, affecting relief and rehabilitation work.

Teachers in various schools have been working hard to clean the premises and students have started coming to schools again with much difficulty.

But with the fresh threat of rising water level, the situation seems to be heading back to square one.

Water outside a school in the Lohian block of Jalandhar district.

Today, the staff of the Government Middle School, Mundi Cholian, gathered important records and equipment and kept them in a safe place as a preventive measure.

Some teachers sent students back home. A local from Gatta Mundi Kasu said water up to two feet had accumulated and the approach to the other side of the school had been blocked.

Similar was the situation at the Government Primary School in Mandala Channa, where teachers were worried about water entering the premises again.

The situation in the Government Primary School, Dhakka Basti, Mundi Shehria and Mundi Cholian was already bad and may worsen in the coming days with the rising water level, said officials of the Education Department.