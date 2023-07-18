Flood fury: Barring 15, other schools reopen

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 17

Barring 15 schools in the flood-affected Lohian area, all other private, aided and government schools reopened today. The schools were closed earlier in view of incessant rain and floods till July 16.

While most private schools switched to online mode of classes, other schools suffered an academic loss for the period. Teachers of government schools said they would have to finish the syllabus to cover up for the loss.

Schools that were affected due to the floods will reopen on July 19.

