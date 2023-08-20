Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 19

Farmers, under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, gave memorandum to Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and MP demanding timely and appropriate compensation for crop loss due to floods.

Members of the Kirti Kisan Union and the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha gathered outside the residences of AAP MLAs Balkar Singh and Inderjit Kaur Mann and Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku here to raise the demand.

The MLAs and MP came out of their houses, interacted with the farmers and took memorandum from them.

Farmer leaders, including Dr Darshan Pal, Harmeet S Qadian, Harminder Singh Patiala and Baljinder Singh Malli Nangal, had announced today’s programme around 10 days ago after a meeting was held at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall here.

Kirti Kisan Union leader Harminder S Patiala said: “If the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) can send us challans by using satellite imagery in real time at our places, what is stopping the government from using the same technique for girdawari? There is no reason for not being able to hold girdawari even a month after the floods hit some areas. If the water is still stagnant in the fields, the crop has already got rotten and the farmers need to get 100 per cent compensation immediately. All additional losses can be compensated later”.

The SKM leaders have demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for every person who lost his life, Rs 1 lakh for loss of a dairy animal and Rs 70,000 per acre as 100 per cent crop loss. “Even if some farmers have been able to re-sow paddy, it should not deprive him of compensation as he had also faced losses in sowing and re-sowing of paddy. There is still no guarantee that he will be able to get proper yield. His winter crop will also get delayed,” Harminder said.

The SKM leaders hit out at the governments saying: “So far, state as well as Centre officials only did photo sessions in the flood-hit areas. All other relief measures, including plugging of breaches, providing paddy saplings for re-transplantation, fodder supply, etc., were largely undertaken by the community itself”.

Leaders lash out at governments

