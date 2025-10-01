DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Flood-hit Baupur struggles with crippled infrastructure

Flood-hit Baupur struggles with crippled infrastructure

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Sultanpur Lodhi, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A student wades through a challenging route to school after floods disrupt normal paths at Baupur village. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

Recovery remains slow in the flood-affected Baupur area of Sultanpur Lodhi, as residents grapple with damaged infrastructure and disrupted daily life. Although the floodwaters have largely receded, the aftermath continues to pose significant challenges for locals.

Advertisement

The once-flooded pathways are now uneven and filled with depressions, making movement difficult. Villagers have taken it upon themselves to level the damaged roads to ensure safe passage. However, navigating these paths remains a tough task — especially for school-going children and their parents. Commuting on two-wheelers has become risky and in some pockets, knee-deep water still persists.

Advertisement

Daily life remains far from normal. “It’s a struggle just to get from one place to another,” said a resident. “It will take time before life returns to what it was.”

Advertisement

Despite the grim situation, there is a silver lining. Local volunteers and good Samaritans have stepped up, ensuring that food and essential supplies are reaching those in need. “There is no shortage of eatables. People from nearby areas are generously helping us,” said another resident.

However, the real challenge lies ahead — rebuilding lives and livelihoods.

Advertisement

Balkar Singh, a resident of Bandu Jadid village, broke down while sharing his ordeal. “My house has collapsed and my family is living elsewhere. My fields are destroyed. Nothing is left,” he said. “Restarting life from scratch is going to be very difficult,” he added.

As the region awaits governmental support and infrastructure repair, the resilience of the people shines through. But for many, it will be a long and painful journey toward normalcy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts