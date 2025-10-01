Flood-hit Baupur struggles with crippled infrastructure

Recovery remains slow in the flood-affected Baupur area of Sultanpur Lodhi, as residents grapple with damaged infrastructure and disrupted daily life. Although the floodwaters have largely receded, the aftermath continues to pose significant challenges for locals.

The once-flooded pathways are now uneven and filled with depressions, making movement difficult. Villagers have taken it upon themselves to level the damaged roads to ensure safe passage. However, navigating these paths remains a tough task — especially for school-going children and their parents. Commuting on two-wheelers has become risky and in some pockets, knee-deep water still persists.

Daily life remains far from normal. “It’s a struggle just to get from one place to another,” said a resident. “It will take time before life returns to what it was.”

Despite the grim situation, there is a silver lining. Local volunteers and good Samaritans have stepped up, ensuring that food and essential supplies are reaching those in need. “There is no shortage of eatables. People from nearby areas are generously helping us,” said another resident.

However, the real challenge lies ahead — rebuilding lives and livelihoods.

Balkar Singh, a resident of Bandu Jadid village, broke down while sharing his ordeal. “My house has collapsed and my family is living elsewhere. My fields are destroyed. Nothing is left,” he said. “Restarting life from scratch is going to be very difficult,” he added.

As the region awaits governmental support and infrastructure repair, the resilience of the people shines through. But for many, it will be a long and painful journey toward normalcy.