Amid the devastation caused by recent floods in parts of Punjab, a heartwarming story of kindness and community support has emerged from Baupur Jadid village in Kapurthala district.

The Tribune had recently highlighted how Sukhdev Singh, a marginal farmer, had made a simple promise to his son — a bicycle, to be gifted after the paddy harvest.

But when torrential rains and overflowing waters ravaged his three acres of farmland and damaged their home, that promise, like many others, seemed washed away.

"I had told my son that once we harvested this year’s crop, I would buy him a bicycle," Sukhdev told The Tribune earlier.

His 10-year-old son, Sukhdeep Singh, a Class 4 student, had long wished for a cycle to ride to school like his classmates. But as floodwaters submerged their fields and forced the family to seek shelter elsewhere, that dream appeared to be out of reach.

However, after The Tribune highlighted the family’s plight in a recent report, help poured in from across the region. Moved by the story, generous donors from Amritsar came forward to fulfill the boy’s wish.

Sukhdeep now proudly owns a brand-new bicycle, gifted to him by compassionate citizens who were touched by his story.

The family also received monetary assistance to help them recover from the losses caused by the floods.

“After my fields were gone, I told my son the cycle would not be possible. He was upset, but I am thankful to everyone who came forward to help us. People are so generous and kind,” said a grateful Sukhdev Singh.