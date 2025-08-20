Flood-hit mand villages grapple with fever, skin ailments

Villagers from the flood-affected areas in Sultanpur Lodhi have reported ailments such as fever, skin allergies, body and stomach ache and exhaustion due to humidity. Although the number of cases remains low, health teams are on a high alert and are providing timely medical assistance. The health authorities say that once water starts receding, the chances of dengue and malaria also rise.

No cases of diarrhoea have been reported so far. However, medical teams continue to visit affected villages in the mand area, closely monitoring the situation. “We are already distributing ORS to help residents take necessary precautions,” doctors said. The residents have been advised to have boiled water.

Dr Harpal Singh, Civil Surgeon of Kapurthala, confirmed that no major health concerns have emerged. “Our teams are actively visiting the affected areas and medical camps have also been set up,” he stated.

To strengthen the healthcare response, the Health Department has set up a disaster management team and rapid response team at the Civil Hospital, Sultanpur Lodhi. These teams are operating round the clock.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said medical officers will remain available 24x7 to ensure effective healthcare delivery in the flood-hit regions.

Recently, Civil Surgeon Dr Harpal Singh conducted a visit to Baupur Jadid to assess health conditions in the area. As part of the visit, he also inspected a medical camp set up at Ahli Kalan School to provide healthcare facilities to local residents.

During the visit, Dr Singh interacted with the medical team and reviewed the availability and stock of medicines. He instructed that there should be no shortage of medicines or medical treatment for the public, and any urgent need for medicines must be addressed immediately.

He also made an appeal to the local residents to boil water before drinking, maintain proper hygiene, and immediately contact the health department in case of symptoms like diarrhoea, fever, or skin-related issues.