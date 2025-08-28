Flood preparedness drill conducted in Shahkot village; SDM reviews measures

A flood preparedness drill was conducted today in Mundi Kalu village, located in the Lohian block of the Shahkot subdivision, as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents amid rising flood concerns.

Shahkot Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shubhi Angra, who has been actively monitoring the situation, has been visiting villages daily. Today, she inspected the Dhussi Bandh and reviewed the preparedness measures in place. SDM Shubhi Angra emphasised that the safety of every resident remains a top priority for the administration.

“All the relief material has been provided to us. The entire staff is performing very well, and medical kits are being distributed,” she stated during her visit.

She added that the district administration is maintaining round-the-clock surveillance in flood-prone areas along the Sutlej river and is fully prepared to handle any situation arising from potential flooding.

For public convenience, a district-level flood control room has been set up, and every complaint is being addressed promptly, the SDM said.

The drill involved coordination among various departments to simulate emergency response strategies and ensure the stockpiling of essential supplies. Local authorities also reassured villagers of timely evacuation and support if needed.

“The district administration continues to remain on high alert,” she added.

The ongoing visits and supervision by SDM Angra have brought a sense of reassurance to the affected regions.