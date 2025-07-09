Flood protection exercise by Army at Talwandi Khurd

To effectively tackle a possible flood threat, the district administration with the support of Army under Brigadier S Chatterjee, YSM, conducted a flood protection exercise on Tuesday at Talwandi Khurd village on the banks of river Sutlej.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal said that apart from the district administration, teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Punjab Police, Home Guards, Health Department, Fire Brigade and Red Cross Society participated in the flood protection exercise. He informed that the teams demonstrated rescue and relief operations that would be carried out in case of a flood.

The DC stated that the objective of the exercise was to strengthen coordination among various departments during emergency situations like floods, enhance their preparedness to deal with emergency situations, and make people aware of potential risks. He said that preparation, cooperation and immediate response during an emergency situation hold great significance, which can considerably reduce potential damage.

Reiterating the commitment of the Punjab Government to protect the life and property of people, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Jalandhar district administration is fully prepared to deal with any situation in the district, for which advance arrangements have already been ensured. He said that the situation in the district is completely normal, and there is no need for anyone to panic.

Nakodar SDM, Lal Vishwas Bains, along with senior officers from the Army and district administration, was present on the occasion. A demonstration was also conducted on rescuing people trapped in water through boats and with the help of helicopters.