Home / Jalandhar / Flood situation worsens as Beas swells, damages dhussi bandh

Flood situation worsens as Beas swells, damages dhussi bandh

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Villagers use boat in flood-hit area of Sultanpur Lodhi. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh
The flood situation continued to remain grim as the water level in the Beas river once again rose to 1.25 lakh cusecs, causing damage at five points on the advance Dhussi Bundh in the worst-affected villages — Ahlikalan, Karmuwala Pattan, and Ahlikhurd — in the Mand areas of Sultanpur Lodhi, according to official sources.

Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, along with his followers and with the help of farmers, has strengthened a 1,000-foot-long stretch of the advance dhussi bundh by placing fifteen thousand sand-filled bags at village Ahlikalan, which had weakened due to soil erosion caused by the floodwaters of the Beas river.

Seechewal stated that work on strengthening four more weak points at the advance bundh is continuing with the help of farmers and that these weak points would be reinforced soon.

Meanwhile, the Pong Dam on Saturday released 75 thousand cusecs of water into the already swollen Beas river, according to Drainage Department S.E. Amarinder Singh Pandher. He said that the situation in the worst-affected villages would improve with a decrease in the river’s water level in the coming days, provided there is no further rainfall in the hills. He claimed that the dhussi bundh is intact and there is no danger to it.

