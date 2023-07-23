 Flooding forces family to cremate relative at home : The Tribune India

Tahal Singh who died of heart failure at Baupur Kadim village in Sultanpur Lodhi. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 22

The family members of a 54-year-old elderly person were forced to cremate him at their home here on Friday as they could not find a boat to take his body to the cremation ground or a dry ground due to flooding.

Amidst the deluge, a family of 10 gathered around a funeral pyre at their courtyard in Baupur Kadim village late on Friday afternoon and cremated the elderly person.

After the excessive waters led to breach in the Beas bundh two days ago, 54-year-old Tahal Singh’s home had turned into a little island with crops inundated and waters on all sides. Unable to bear the loss of the entire crop, Tahal had a heart attack yesterday and died shortly afterwards.

The family tried for hours to arrange a boat, but the delay proved fatal for a heartbroken Tahal, who died soon after.

While 16 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi have been inundated with the waters coming through the breach developed in the Beas bundh two days ago, the lack of boats and absence of relief teams have made it difficult for villagers even to arrange healthcare or bid a decent farewell to their deceased kin. Tahal Singh was a victim of circumstances at Baupur Kadim.

Tahal was cremated in the house courtyard which had been raised with newly spread soil to prevent water from entering the house after the flood. The wood logs, brought for his cremation in a boat, were wet. Moreover, there was no dry wood at home to cremate the deceased.

Kuldeep Singh, nephew of Tahal Singh, said, “We have lost everything due to the flood waters. The deluge proved fatal for Mama ji (uncle). Water had entered the village earlier, but never in such a huge amount. Ever since the bundh gave way, he had been saying “Sada tan ghar vi dubb jana” (even our house will be drowned). He was traumatised and got ill yesterday. We called many people and fishermen were trying to arrange boats, but none came. By the time a local fisherman responded, he had passed away. All the crop on eight acres of land has destroyed. Uncle had been living with us for a long time as he had no family of his own. He could not bear this loss.”

Kuldeep added, “The wood (for cremating him) was brought by a boat. Though wet, it was arranged after much effort. It wouldn’t burn. So we had to arrange lots of oil for the wood to catch fire. The dry ground where he was cremated is our own courtyard. The soil was from my fields which I had collected before the deluge and placed at a lofty place so that it could be used to raise the home’s height later. We couldn’t even manage take him to dry ground for a send-off.”

Tahal Singh is survived by 10 family members, including Kuldeep and his elder brother’s families and five kids. With the village and fields flooded with waters, even kin couldn’t attend his funeral.

Kapurthala DC Karnail Singh said, “No such incident has come to our notice. Relief teams are already on the job in the flood-affected areas. I can’t comment on the issue till I receive any report from my teams. Still, if there is dearth of boats anywhere, we will get it checked.”

