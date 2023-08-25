Floods: Admn gets Rs 2.50 cr to tackle any exigency

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 24

As the process of assessment of loss to houses, crops and livestock in the district due to the recent floods is underway, the district administration has received funds to the tune of Rs 2.50 crore to tackle any exigency arising out of the floods.

Stating this here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Capt Karnail Singh said a special girdawari was going on across the district so as to assess the actual loss. He said the girdawari was affected in some areas due to the heavy inflow of waters and recent rains. The revenue teams were visiting accessible places to get details of loss caused to houses in villages, Mand areas, livestock and standing crops. He pointed out that as per the directions of the Punjab Government, losses suffered by people due to the natural calamity would be compensated.

Urging people to report their actual loss to the teams visiting their places, the Deputy Commissioner said as per the broad assessment, the loss would be around Rs 30 crore. The final figure would be reported once the ongoing girdawari was accomplished, said Capt Karnail Singh, adding that people in villages and affected areas should report the genuine loss as the inspection would be done to check the veracity of the facts.

The Deputy Commissioner further said the Punjab Government had given Rs 2.50 crore as funds to ensure relief, rescue and welfare measures at this juncture. The district administration was releasing these funds for the welfare and relief works in Mand areas and affected villages like Sultanpur Lodhi, Bholath and Kapurthala subdivisions. After the compilation of the final report of loss of crops, livestock, houses, etc, the requisite funds would be provided by the state government, the DC added.