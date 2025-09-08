Floods to continue if de-silting not done at Harike barrage: MP

Renowned economist Dr Devinder Sharma visited the flood-affected area of Baupur Mand and interacted with victims.

Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, who accompanied him by boat to a dera in Shangra village, said until the Harike barrage is de-silted, this region will continue to suffer from floods. He pointed out that since the construction of the Harike headworks, no silt has been removed, and as a result, the Beas flows at a higher level.

Seechewal referred to the recent de-silting of Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah, stressing that if it had not been done, half of Ludhiana would have drowned in floods. Similarly, large-scale de-silting was carried out beneath the Gidderpindi railway bridge in 2020, but when it was neglected for two years, floods struck in 2023. He also noted that removing silt from the sacred Kali Bein has reduced the risk of flooding. The people of mand area have repeatedly urged ministers and senior officials for a permanent solution. The only lasting remedy to floods, he emphasized, is to deepen and widen the rivers.

Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rehmani of Ludhiana also reached Sultanpur Lodhi today. Handing over relief material to Seechewal, he said only Seechewal can ensure it reaches the needy in the right manner. On the same occasion, Dr Devinder Sharma, known especially for his work on agriculture, toured Baupur Mand. Speaking with journalists in Shangra village, he highlighted the plight of a family that had built their house on higher ground, yet water entered their home. “What is their fault?” he asked. “Who will compensate them for the immense loss of their property?”