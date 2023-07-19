Floodwater recedes in Jalandhar, but not people's sufferings

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, July 18
There seems to be no end to the sufferings of people even after floodwater in several villages of flood-hit areas started receding. People who had moved to safer places returned to find sludge, slush, filth, mud and unbearable stench in their houses. Now, the challenge is to collect shattered pieces of their lives and move on. Since there was no electricity in a few villages till yesterday, people started cleaning their houses sans power. Flies and mosquitoes have started troubling them.
A resident from Madala said: “We are in facing difficult situations. First floods wreaked havoc, now there is a fear of outbreak of waterborne diseases such as dengue due to mosquitoes,” he said.
Daljit Kaur, a government school teacher and a resident of Mehrajwala, got emotional after returning to her home. “What should I tell you? How do we explain? It is like starting life afresh. I do not understand where to start. Everything seems tough,” she said.
