Flower pot & crystal-design lights catch buyers’ fancy ahead of Diwali

With Diwali just around the corner, the Phagwara Gate market in Jalandhar is buzzing with festive mood as shopkeepers and makeshift vendors display a range of decorative lights to add a fresh aesthetic touch to homes this year.

Moving beyond the conventional strings of single colour bulbs, this season's collection includes illuminated flower pots, artificial floral and leafy lights, warm decorative strings, multi-coloured LED strips and star and crystal shaped designs. The newer varieties are particularly aimed at customers looking to decorate balconies, doorways, living rooms and smaller corners of their homes.

Advertisement

Among the popular options, flower pot designs featuring warm and colourful illumination are priced at around Rs 350, while leaf and flower shaped decorative pieces cost up to Rs 250. Meanwhile, traditional single bulbs strings remain an economical option with prices ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 100. The variety caters to different budgets, allowing customers to choose between simple festive decoration and more elaborate arrangements.

Advertisement

Deepak Chopra, owner of Rajan Electronics and Electricals in Phagwara gate said customers are showing interest in the newer designs because of their decorative appeal. "People are preferring these products as they add an aesthetic touch to their homes. Although the customer rush is modest this time, we are expecting it to pick up by Friday," he said.

Saurav, another vendor at Phagwara Gate, said despite these decorative lights being on pricier side, they are receiving a good response. "I had stocked 30 to 40 pieces of flower pot designs and only four are left. They are going off the shelves as they add a special touch to a corner of the home," he said.

Advertisement

Traders said shoppers are increasingly exploring options beyond conventional festive illumination with decorative pieces offering an opportunity to brighten up specific spaces without extensive arrangements. While the rush is yet to reach its peak, vendors are hopeful that footfall and sales will improve as Diwali approaches.