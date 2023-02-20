Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 19

In a fresh communication addressed to all District Education Officers (DEOs), Deputy DEOs and school heads, the Punjab Education Department has raised concerns regarding no extra efforts being put in by teachers towards ‘Mission 100%’.

It asked the DEOs to apprise the department of the strategies or planning being undertaken by schools to achieve good results.

In the communication, the DEOs, Deputy DEOs and school heads were told that the department had asked the schools to upload their views on dashboard on how they aimed to achieve Mission 100%, however, they have so far received only 13,000 views for Class VIII, 6,000 for Class X and only 100 views for Class XII, which shows that a large number of schools are not interested in creating an effective strategy.

Officials said in the upcoming meeting of the district education officers, the planning of each school will be known. Therefore, they must pay attention to it and make an effective and school-specific plan. They said the DEOs, Deputy DEOs, School Evaluation and Support Team, Diet, PDM, DRP, DM, BM, BNO, etc., would all work together as a team and all of them would be responsible for good or bad results.

Meanwhile, in another communication sent by SCERT to DEOs, Deputy DEOs, School Principals and block and district mentors (Science, Math’s, English), it was said as per the orders of Punjab Education Minister, the BMs and DMs’ annual confidential report (ACR) would be based on the results of board exams of the schools they were posted in. However, this decision has not gone down well with the BMs and DMs, who said the department should add to their ACR report, the results of all schools wherever they had been deputed.

They said they were travelling 100 to 200 km away from their station of posting to teach in other schools. Moreover, in their place, no teachers were deputed, as a result of which, the students in their actually posted schools had suffered.

“It’s fair with us that only the performance of our originally posted schools will be added to the ACR report, which is totally unfair with us. The government should consider our efforts and hard work put in to teach students of other schools,” they said, adding though the department had posted them in other schools and made responsible for the result of those schools, still they have been performing the duties of DM and BM, thus, finding themselves in a quandary.

Block, district mentors upset

Block and district mentors are upset at the latest order of the Education Department to consider the results of board exams of the schools they are currently posted in their annual confidential report (ACR). They said the department should add to their ACR report, the results of all schools wherever they had been deputed.