 Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed : The Tribune India

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Edu Dept miffed at cold response to sharing of strategies

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed


Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 19

In a fresh communication addressed to all District Education Officers (DEOs), Deputy DEOs and school heads, the Punjab Education Department has raised concerns regarding no extra efforts being put in by teachers towards ‘Mission 100%’.

It asked the DEOs to apprise the department of the strategies or planning being undertaken by schools to achieve good results.

In the communication, the DEOs, Deputy DEOs and school heads were told that the department had asked the schools to upload their views on dashboard on how they aimed to achieve Mission 100%, however, they have so far received only 13,000 views for Class VIII, 6,000 for Class X and only 100 views for Class XII, which shows that a large number of schools are not interested in creating an effective strategy.

Officials said in the upcoming meeting of the district education officers, the planning of each school will be known. Therefore, they must pay attention to it and make an effective and school-specific plan. They said the DEOs, Deputy DEOs, School Evaluation and Support Team, Diet, PDM, DRP, DM, BM, BNO, etc., would all work together as a team and all of them would be responsible for good or bad results.

Meanwhile, in another communication sent by SCERT to DEOs, Deputy DEOs, School Principals and block and district mentors (Science, Math’s, English), it was said as per the orders of Punjab Education Minister, the BMs and DMs’ annual confidential report (ACR) would be based on the results of board exams of the schools they were posted in. However, this decision has not gone down well with the BMs and DMs, who said the department should add to their ACR report, the results of all schools wherever they had been deputed.

They said they were travelling 100 to 200 km away from their station of posting to teach in other schools. Moreover, in their place, no teachers were deputed, as a result of which, the students in their actually posted schools had suffered.

“It’s fair with us that only the performance of our originally posted schools will be added to the ACR report, which is totally unfair with us. The government should consider our efforts and hard work put in to teach students of other schools,” they said, adding though the department had posted them in other schools and made responsible for the result of those schools, still they have been performing the duties of DM and BM, thus, finding themselves in a quandary.

Block, district mentors upset

Block and district mentors are upset at the latest order of the Education Department to consider the results of board exams of the schools they are currently posted in their annual confidential report (ACR). They said the department should add to their ACR report, the results of all schools wherever they had been deputed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police conduct ‘Op Seal’ at 10 inter-state borders; over 6,000 vehicles checked, 32 impounded, challans issued to 366 violators

2
Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘Seven-Star’ Jadeja helps India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd Test

3
Nation

Rs 2,000 crore deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

4
Nation

CBI defers Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s questioning in excise policy case

5
Patiala

Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road

6
Trending

75-year-old son sings to his 105-year-old father, video of rare bonhomie leaves Internet in awe of it

7
Chandigarh

Temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

8
Himachal

Ration bags from fair price shops found abandoned in forest in Himachal’s Hamirpur

9
Entertainment

Parking challan for Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

10
Nation

Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party's big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

Opposition unity for 2024 polls on agenda at AICC meet

Opposition unity for 2024 polls on agenda at AICC meet

Only a strong Congress can lead anti-BJP front: Jairam Rames...

Punjab Health Systems Corporation Scam: Rs 13 crore goods bought without tender

Punjab Health Systems Corporation Scam: Rs 13 crore goods bought without tender

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...

North Korea fires missile 2 days after ICBM test

North Korea fires missile 2 days after ICBM test

Madhya Pradesh approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption (

Madhya Pradesh approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption

Under new policy, 'ahatas', or areas for drinking attached t...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Two involved in kidnapping, ~10L extortion case nabbed

Amritsar: Two involved in kidnapping, Rs 10L extortion case nabbed

Farmer unions set for rail roko in Gurdaspur from Feb 22

Drone entering from Pak side shot down

New SSP (Rural) seeks people’s cooperation to check crime

NSDC Adviser wants to set up skill dev centre in city

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Hry employees cane-charged, many hurt

Haryana employees cane-charged, many hurt

Mani Majra man held with drugs, revolver

Fake surety: Parking contractor booked

Protester held for fleeing without paying for fuel

open house: Is it justified to stop registration of non-electric two-wheelers?

Miscreants throw stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence

Miscreants throw stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence

Ahead of Delhi Budget, Manish Sisodia seeks suggestions from traders

Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia skips CBI summons

'Raahgiri' makes Capital comeback after three-year gap

At 31.5ºC, Delhi records hottest day of Feb in 2 yrs

Potato glut revives old fears of Doaba farmers

Potato glut revives old fears of Doaba farmers

Show-cause notice to Ludhiana MC secy

Bypoll effect? AAP reaches out to industry twice in fortnight

Amritsar shuttler wins Punjab Masters C’ship

Woman among seven booked for murder

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Thief held, stolen scooter, gold ornaments recovered

Refrain from dumping waste into Buddha Nullah, MC tells residents

Illegal colony being constructed in Lohara, civic body officials in slumber

Three months on, Vertical Garden project site sans plants

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Cancer awareness marathon