Focus on major infra revival, green initiatives

Jalandhar residents will remember 2025 for the revival of the long-delayed Burlton Park sports hub project, stalled for nearly 17 years. The administration has announced that the first phase of the Rs 78 crore project will be inaugurated on August 15, 2026. The sports hub will feature facilities for cricket, football, badminton, volleyball, table tennis, judo, and a swimming pool.

Officials said completing the project within the next 7–8 days would be considered a key achievement of the Aam Aadmi Party in Jalandhar ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Another major achievement of the administration has been the correction of the poorly engineered PAP flyover in coordination with the NHAI. Once completed, commuters heading towards Amritsar or Pathankot will be able to use the flyover directly, bypassing Rama Mandi Chowk. Work on an additional lane connecting the city to the flyover began last week.

This year will also be remembered for a major overhaul in terms of execution of some beautification projects and some thoughtful renovation of the roundabouts. Other than theme-based wall paintings, about seven roundabouts of the city have been renovated including those near Geeta Mandir in Model Town, Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, Guru Amar Dass Chowk, Babrik Chowk and most recently Doaba Chowk.

Another major achievement that the Municipal Corporation counts upon is starting the bio-mining project which started after nine years of pendency. Under the project, the MC is clearing the Wariana garbage dump. “The project will go on for three years. We have already cleared 70,000 metric tons of waste at the site”, said Jalandhar Mayor Vaneet Dhir.

Dhir also counts his success on being able to implement an advertisement contract which could not be materialised for the past 10 years. “We shall be collecting Rs 16.11 crore a year from the project. The contract has been given for seven years and shall be extensible for another two years if the MC House then in power will allow the company to continue with the work”, he pointed out.

The Mayor claims that the revenue of the current year through various sources including property tax, water bills and town planning department has already been up by Rs 50 crore compared to the last year and he expected this to touch Rs 60-65 crore by March. Even though dug up roads due to delayed surface water project have earned the MC a huge wrath, the authorities have been countering it for being able to improve rank from 239 last year to 82 now in Swachhta Survekshan. “We are set to hire 1196 workers including safai karamcharis and sewer men. In addition to this, we have also bought machinery for sewage cleaning and tippers for waste lift. All this will help us improve our ranks further”, he said.

Hoshiarpur district has secured the top position in Punjab under the Go-Solar Project, driven by the proactive efforts of Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain. Between September 15 and November 12, the district saw a significant surge in solar adoption applications, increasing from 825 to 898, marking a remarkable 8.8 per cent growth rate, the highest among the 21 circles in the state. A key component of the district’s green energy push is the ‘Chardha Suraj Abhiyan’, a forward-thinking initiative that focuses on both environmental sustainability and social welfare. Under this campaign, 600 meritorious students from the district will receive free 1-kilowatt rooftop solar panel systems at their homes. The initiative also includes projects aimed at providing employment for specially-abled youth and livelihood generation for rural women. The district administration, in collaboration with social service organizations and NGOs, has made significant strides in integrating these groups with the Red Cross. Over 100 NGOs have joined the campaign, enhancing its impact. In addition to its success in solar energy and social welfare, the Chardha Suraj Abhiyan played a critical role during the recent floods, coordinating relief efforts and providing material to affected communities. However, the district’s Municipal Corporation’s cleanliness drive has failed to live up to its promises. Despite plans for mechanical road sweeping and cleaning of vacant plots, the implementation has been ineffective. Property owners were directed to clean vacant plots and ensure proper fencing to prevent garbage dumping, Challans were to be issued to the violaters, but enforcement has been minimal. . This lack of action has left the city with poorly maintained plots, undermining the cleanliness drive and frustrating residents.

Hoshiarpur has made remarkable progress in reducing stubble burning over the past 3 years, a key environmental challenge in the region. In 2022, the district reported 259 cases of stubble burning, contributing to air pollution and environmental concerns. However, in 2023, the number decreased significantly to 118 cases, reflecting the positive impact of awareness campaigns and government intervention. The decline continued into 2024, with only 29 cases of stubble burning recorded, showing a significant improvement in agricultural practices and the adoption of alternative methods by farmers. By 2025, the number further dropped to just 18 cases, marking a significant achievement in the district’s efforts to combat the harmful effects of stubble burning.