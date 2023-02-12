Foetus found in Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 11

A three to four months old male foetus was found on Friday evening in an inhabited colony of Nakodar town.

Investigating Officer (IO) Nachhtar Singh said a woman resident of Udham Singh Nagar informed the police that a feotus was lying in a colony. The police reached the spot and sent the foetus to Nakodar Civil Hospital for post-mortem. A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal code has been registered against an unidentified woman.