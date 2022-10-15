Follow Dr BR Ambedkar to serve society, says Phagwara MC Commissioner

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 14

Dr Nayan Jassal, Municipal Commissioner, Phagwara, today asked the students to follow the path shown by Dr BR Ambedkar to serve the society with missionary zeal.

The Municipal Commissioner, who visited Dr Ambedkar Park, Hadiabad, during Ashok Vijay Dashmi Mela, held detailed interaction with the students present in the park.

She said that Dr Ambedkar was a great scholar, jurist, economist, social reformer and a statesman. Jassal said Dr Ambedkar was one of the most towering personalities in the entire world history adding that along with socialist Karl Marx, Dr Ambedkar was the only person who was well educated and had read all books in the London library.

She said that this great messiah of weaker sections had more than 50,000 books in his personal library. She said though Dr Ambedkar hailed from a humble family, his outstanding contribution has brought him in the league of global leaders.

She said the Indian Constitution was the result of Dr Ambedkar’s hard work, dedication and far sightedness. She said that besides framing the constitution, Dr Ambedkar also laid the foundation of the Reserve Bank of India. Above all, he was a true votary of women empowerment.

Exhorting the girls to empower them with weapons of knowledge, she said that it would be the real tribute to this great son of soil.

She said all of us should make dedicated efforts for carving out an egalitarian society for securing justice and equality for all sections of society rising above the petty considerations of caste, colour and creed. Education is the need of the hour to ensure that students from economically weaker sections are enormously benefitted, she further said.