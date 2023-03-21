Follow seniority norm in appointments, principals urge Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 20

Government school principals have urged Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains to ensure appointments of assistant directors, deputy directors and deputy district education officers on the basis of seniority on the pattern of appointing district education officers.

The principals said district education officers (DEOs) and assistant directors are holding equivalent posts. There is provision of one additional increment as higher responsibility for these designated officers.

“As per the Punjab Educational Services (School and Inspection General Cadre) group A Service Rules June 22, 2018 (Punjab Govt Gazette notification), all the principals/deputy district education officers need to have at least five-year experience and seniority to get appointed as district education officer or assistant director. Besides, they have to attain a ‘very good’ bench mark in the Annual Appraisal Report to be eligible for promotion as DEO or Assistant Director”, said the school principals while adding that the above rules had not been adhered to while appointing assistant directors and deputy directors.

They said some junior PES group A cadre officers without having experience of five years have been holding the posts of Assistant Directors, Deputy Directors and Deputy District Education Officers for the past more than five years, which is against the Service rules.

They urged the Education Minister to change this practice of appointing junior PES group A cadre officers to these posts, going on during the SAD-BJP and Congress regimes.

“Appointing PES group A cadre officers on the basis of seniority as well as in compliance with the Punjab Educational Service Rule of June,2018, would be a welcome change in the department ultimately giving a fillip to the zest among the principals,” they added.