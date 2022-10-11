 Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target : The Tribune India

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Incidents being reported from Pholriwal, Rama Mandi, Surya Enclave & several other areas

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

A delivery boy on his way to deliver food parcels in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, October 10

It was in May this year that Arun Kumar (24), a delivery boy with Zomato was robbed of his smartphone and a wallet that had Rs 800 cash and his ID proofs to three bike-borne snatchers on 66ft Road, Pholriwal. The incident took place at 11:30 at night when he was on his way to deliver food to a family residing in Hamilton residency.

Arun said the bike-borne miscreants were standing in the middle of the road, and signaled him to stop. “When I saw them, the first thought in my mind was to turn my bike around and run away but then I had to deliver the food, so I kept moving. One of the boys suddenly came in front of my bike, and I had to apply the brakes. The moment I stopped, two more boys came, they had a knife with them, and threatened to kill me if I didn’t hand over my belongings to them,” he added.

Cops take plaints lightly

The police are not taking our complaints seriously. They know we are poor and thus simply ignore our concerns. I lost my bike

to a snatcher last year near Basti Sheikh, but no action has been taken yet. —Vikram, Delivery boy

Will enhance security

We have tightened the noose around snatchers in the city. I will personally look into the complaints of delivery boys. Security around isolated areas will be enhanced. —Aditya, adcp ii

He said they took away his smartphone and a wallet, and even tried to snatch his bike but he managed to escape. “The next day in the morning, I registered a complaint with the Jalandhar Heights Police, and since then I had been regularly visiting the police chowki to know if there’s an update in the case, but all in vain,” he added.

Like Arun, the other delivery boys in the city also narrated similar stories. They said the mobile and vehicle snatchers and burglars are increasingly targeting them especially during night hours.

“The majority of such incidents had taken place in areas like Pholriwal, Rama Mandi, Basti Sheikh, Kapurthala road, Pathankot chowk, Surya Enclave, etc. The delivery boys sometimes avoid taking late night orders from these areas, but then those working part-time are forced to take orders as they have to complete their duty hours,” said Varun, another delivery boy.

“The worst part is the police are not taking our complaints seriously. They know we are poor and uneducated; thus, they simply ignore our concerns. I lost my bike to a snatcher last year near Basti Sheikh, but the cops didn’t take an action”, said Vikram, a delivery boy with a shopping website.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police II, Aditya, claimed they had tightened the noose around snatchers in the city, and no one disturbing law and order was being spared. He said he would look into the complaints of the delivery boys, and security around isolated areas would be enhanced.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

2
Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

3
Nation

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

4
Nation

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

5
World

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

6
Ludhiana

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

7
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

8
Diaspora

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada

9
Delhi

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

10
World

West did not supply weapons to India for decades as it saw military dictatorship in region as its ‘preferred partner’: Jaishankar

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI’s method for appointing judges

Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges

Makes public details of recent controversy

Hate speeches need to be stopped: SC

Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court

Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...

EAM chides Canada on Khalistani activity

EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity

Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank a/c details

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details

Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included

SP founder Mulayam Singh dies after prolonged illness

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness

State mourning in UP


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Akal Takht jathedar's intervention to contain crop residue burning

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

14 sites earmarked in Chandigarh for sale of green crackers

Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Panjab University student council elections on Oct 18

Mohali RPG attack: Chargesheet relies on forensic, technical evidence

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Proposal for paperless meets, councillors apprehensive

Proposal for paperless meets, councillors apprehensive

Farmers protest procurement delay

After 2 yrs, stir for closure of Coca-Cola unit resumes

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Man held for snatching, 4 nabbed with drug, liquor

Minor girl, woman go missing; two booked

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at varsity

Party split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Cryogenic treatment can extend lifespan of stainless steel: Research