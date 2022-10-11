Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, October 10

It was in May this year that Arun Kumar (24), a delivery boy with Zomato was robbed of his smartphone and a wallet that had Rs 800 cash and his ID proofs to three bike-borne snatchers on 66ft Road, Pholriwal. The incident took place at 11:30 at night when he was on his way to deliver food to a family residing in Hamilton residency.

Arun said the bike-borne miscreants were standing in the middle of the road, and signaled him to stop. “When I saw them, the first thought in my mind was to turn my bike around and run away but then I had to deliver the food, so I kept moving. One of the boys suddenly came in front of my bike, and I had to apply the brakes. The moment I stopped, two more boys came, they had a knife with them, and threatened to kill me if I didn’t hand over my belongings to them,” he added.

Cops take plaints lightly The police are not taking our complaints seriously. They know we are poor and thus simply ignore our concerns. I lost my bike to a snatcher last year near Basti Sheikh, but no action has been taken yet. —Vikram, Delivery boy Will enhance security We have tightened the noose around snatchers in the city. I will personally look into the complaints of delivery boys. Security around isolated areas will be enhanced. —Aditya, adcp ii

He said they took away his smartphone and a wallet, and even tried to snatch his bike but he managed to escape. “The next day in the morning, I registered a complaint with the Jalandhar Heights Police, and since then I had been regularly visiting the police chowki to know if there’s an update in the case, but all in vain,” he added.

Like Arun, the other delivery boys in the city also narrated similar stories. They said the mobile and vehicle snatchers and burglars are increasingly targeting them especially during night hours.

“The majority of such incidents had taken place in areas like Pholriwal, Rama Mandi, Basti Sheikh, Kapurthala road, Pathankot chowk, Surya Enclave, etc. The delivery boys sometimes avoid taking late night orders from these areas, but then those working part-time are forced to take orders as they have to complete their duty hours,” said Varun, another delivery boy.

“The worst part is the police are not taking our complaints seriously. They know we are poor and uneducated; thus, they simply ignore our concerns. I lost my bike to a snatcher last year near Basti Sheikh, but the cops didn’t take an action”, said Vikram, a delivery boy with a shopping website.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police II, Aditya, claimed they had tightened the noose around snatchers in the city, and no one disturbing law and order was being spared. He said he would look into the complaints of the delivery boys, and security around isolated areas would be enhanced.