Food inspectors protest salary cuts, delay in meeting with minister

Around 1,200 food inspectors and 200 Assistant Food Supply Officers (AFSOs) across the state remained on strike on Wednesday over salary deductions linked to delays in submitting quality and quantity certificates for wheat transported under the Central Pool.

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The strike, called by the Inspectorate Food Supplies Union Punjab, comes amid the ongoing distribution of subsidised wheat to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The union said the protest followed the postponement of a meeting with Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak to discuss the salary deductions.

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The meeting, initially scheduled for August 18 and then August 19, has now been fixed for August 25.

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Voicing their concerns, the union said inspectors are required to submit quality and quantity certificates issued by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) within seven working days of wheat being dispatched to other states under the Central Pool. However, FCI officials issue the certificates only after the wheat reaches its destination and is unloaded, often causing delays. The union said inspectors are being penalised for delays beyond their control, resulting in salary deductions.

Harjit Singh, state president of the union, said penalties amounting to around Rs 25-30 crore had accumulated between 2012 and 2017 and were now being recovered, prompting the employees to go on strike.

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“We want the state government to take up the issue with the FCI. Earlier, whenever the department decided to make deductions, it would put the process on hold after hearing our concerns. This time, however, salary deductions have started on a large scale,” he said.

Rahul Tiwari, Principal Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, said the union had submitted a charter of demands, following which a meeting was scheduled for Wednesday. “We have conveyed to the union that we will resolve their concerns. No coercive action will be taken in the meanwhile. Following this assurance, they said they would postpone their strike,” he said.