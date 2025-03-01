DT
Home / Jalandhar / Food panel member inspects ration depots

Updated At : 04:40 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
Member of the Punjab State Food Commission Vijay Dutt today conducted a surprise inspection of various government ration depots in Kapurthala district.

The objective was to evaluate the implementation of welfare schemes under the National Food Security Act. He inspected ration depots in villages Wadala Kala and Kot Karar Khan. During that he interacted with the beneficiaries to take a feedback about that ration supply by the depots.

Dutt stated that the government was running a wheat distribution scheme from January to March. According to data, approximately 74 per cent of the wheat distribution in the district had been completed.

Additionally, with the installation of biometric machines and electronic weighing machines in all government ration depots, the ration distribution process had become more transparent, providing relief to the public.

He also said the Punjab State Food Commission's helpline number (9876764545) be displayed at all government ration depots in the district. He also stated that if any beneficiary had a complaint regarding the National Food Security Act schemes, he could register their complaint on this helpline number.

