Food Safety Dept team collects milk samples in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 24

Five milk samples were collected from various establishments amid the ongoing drive to check adulterated food substances, in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

Members of the Food Safety Department, Jalandhar, led by District Food Safety Officer, Jalandhar, Dr Reema Jammu, and Food Safety Officer Neha Sharma, carried out the drive in various parts of the city. As many as five milk samples were collected from the Model House, Basti Sheikh and other places.

Dr Jammu said milk samples collected during the drive would be sent to the Food Safety Laboratory. She said legal action would follow in case any of the samples failed. She also stressed that the food business operators (FBO) should look out for fraud, noting that food safety team members do not ask for any kind of fees. The FBOs have been instructed to maintain the standard of sanitation at sites where cooking is underway.